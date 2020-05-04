For more than 55 years, Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic (formerly Vanguard Services Unlimited) has served as a not-for-profit behavioral-healthcare organization providing services to adults and youth tackling alcohol and substance-abuse issues across the region.
The Sun Gazette recently checked in with president/CEO Debby Taylor for an update on how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the organization, its staff and those it serves.
We are all living, at least temporarily, in a very changed world. What was the thought process in developing programming to reach your students (and others) in this environment?
Two words come to mind: challenging and inspiring.
It is a real challenge to have individuals who seek social interaction in order to stay off substances that cause them harm because they struggle with being isolated. This is true for both residential and outpatient clients. Keeping them drug-free and virus-free is a tremendous challenge.
The inspiration comes from patients who really want to do well and are struggling in very uncomfortable environments. I am also inspired by our employees who come to work every day, wearing masks, practicing social distancing, as well as those who are working from home and providing telehealth services.
What steps have been taken to address the pandemic while still providing the best level of care to those you serve?
We remain in close conversation with Arlington Department of Human Services and Arlington Public Health, including Dr. Reuben Varghese and Anita Friedman, and we stay in close contact with the state.
When it comes to patients, the first and most important thing we do is a diligent screening prior to admission. We make sure they don’t have co-morbid issues that put them at high risk for COVID. We do the standard temperatures, check for respiratory-system issues, shortness of breath, and ask if they have been exposed to anyone who has traveled. We then conduct an in-person interview to verify that information. Staff are required to wear masks in all facilities, because they come and go.
Patients in the first 14 days of admission share sleeping quarters and are segregated together. They must wear masks and we closely watch them for symptoms. We have had to reduce our census, which has put us in a tremendous financial challenge because we must ensure 6-foot social distancing in our residential programs. We started telehealth for all outpatient services, which has gone very well. We clean more than once daily.
We had to secure all PPE (personal protective equipment) including masks, sanitizers, gloves, and we have purchased full PPE gear for our medical staff. We’ve done just about everything we’re capable of doing.
Once the pandemic subsides, what past practices can you see returning to as they were, and what past practices do you see being changed forever, both with Phoenix House and healthcare in general?
I can’t wait to return to our large group situation. I tell the board and staff that addiction is a disease of isolation, and recovery is a pathway to relationships and social interaction. People get well from substances in groups.
I cannot wait to open our doors and allow patients to interact on all levels including meeting in person, both in outpatient and in residential, attending 12-steps in person, and doing social things together. That is essential and we miss that, and it is essential to the quality of care we provide.
We have found that telehealth is successful for certain patients who are unable to attend – maybe due to illness or perhaps they have a new baby. It’s a way for them to remain connected when they cannot show up. It’s also a way for us to keep someone in treatment if they move out of area but still have a contact to us. It has broadened our footprint from an outpatient perspective where we offer partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and straight outpatient – so we will keep these going.
Additionally, we’ve found that it is easier for the staff to communicate via Zoom. Moving to in-person meetings won’t be as necessary when you can meet virtually. This has all cost us a lot of money though. I would guess by the time all bills are in we will have spent close to $200,000 on IT upgrades and telehealth. We have purchased laptops and desktop cameras for telehealth, and there has been great expense in order to upgrade our IT. It’s money well spent, but it was not budgeted, and we must come up with the funds now to cover it.
What would you say to someone who feels they need the type of help the Phoenix House provides, but is thinking of waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic to seek it?
It’s a great question – it’s a question, a process and a screening tool we utilize with all our patients and anyone coming into the program.
What we ask them to do is honestly and logically weigh, with the help of their loved ones, where their risk is higher. Is their risk higher having a possible exposure to a congregate living facility or is it higher in the unprotected and uncontrolled environment where they can relapse and overdose?
Most patients have opted to seek treatment understanding that this is a possibility, while there are some who do have the ability to stay home in a safe environment and participate with telehealth. If they can do that, we’re all for it. But there are the majority who do not feel safe, and literally are not safe, to take that option, but we leave that up to the discretion of the patients and their families.
You’ve recently hired Liz Nohra, formerly of the Leadership Center for Excellence, as the Director of Donor & Community Relations. What skillset did you see in her that made you think she’d be a good fit for the organization going forward?
The hiring of Liz as our director of donor and community relations was the bright spot during this turmoil. We were excited to offer Liz this position. I have watched Liz since she has been in the Arlington non-profit arena, and she has done a phenomenal job of maintaining relationships, creating events and being a great face for the organization where she works. She is exactly the type of individual who we want on our team and she will be a tremendous asset. I am very excited for the ideas and enhancements she will bring to that entire portion of our organization.
