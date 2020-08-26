Virginia Hospital Center (VHC) recently was among fewer than 250 hospitals nationally, and the only one from Northern Virginia, to be named to Newsweek magazine’s 2020 list of “Best Maternity-Care Hospitals.”
The designation came after hospitals were evaluated by the Leapfrog Group, an independent non-profit that monitors the quality and safety of health care. To make the list, hospitals had to demonstrate that they fully met standards in all areas surveyed.
Hospitals on the ranking ranged from small (199 deliveries per year) to large (more than 12,000 deliveries), with Virginia Hospital Center in the middle (4,576 deliveries in the most recent reporting year). The Arlington-based hospital was among eight in Virginia to be included on the ranking.
The Sun Gazette recently posed questions to hospital personnel about the ranking and about choices when considering maternity care:
When considering a hospital for delivering a baby, what factors should be considered? Are there different “fits” for different situations that may be faced by expectant mothers?
“Above all else, expectant mothers want to be confident that they and their baby will be safe and comfortable,” said Melody Dickerson, a senior vice president and the chief nursing officer at the hospital.
While many hospitals are becoming more transparent and publicly reporting their maternal-quality outcomes, it can be difficult to understand what the ratings mean or what they say about the hospital’s track record on maternal safety.
“We’re grateful for organizations like the Leapfrog Group that evaluate and compare hospitals on maternal outcomes and adherence to evidence-based childbirth practices. It helps us know how we’re doing and allows expectant mothers to make more informed decisions,” Dickerson said.
The award recognizes VHC’s lower-than-average rates of elective delivery, C-section, episiotomy, and adherence to a variety of evidence-based infant and mother safety practices.
What does it mean when a hospital has a low C-section rate? Is that a good thing?
“Caesarean deliveries were much more commonplace many years ago when there wasn’t as much evidence about their potential risks when performed for low-risk pregnancies,” says Jeff DiLisi, MD, a senior vice president and the chief medical officer at the hospital. “There will always be cases where Caesarean deliveries are medically necessary, but experts agree that doctors on average perform far too many. Our low C-section rate is a result of continuous monitoring, evaluation, and transparency.”
Safety is one thing – everyone wants that – but how about preferences? How does a woman determine what she wants and whether a hospital can support her preferences?
“Childbirth is a very personal experience. We expect everyone to have their own preferences and expectations, whether it’s their first or third time,” said VHC Physician Group OB/GYN Amy Ivanovic, MD. “Our job is to keep mother and baby safe, and to support a woman’s vision for their pregnancy and delivery experience.”
“It’s important for a woman to feel comfortable with her provider and communicate her preferences so that they can work together to provide the care she wants and needs,” said Ivanovic. “At VHC, women have the option of getting care from our team of OB/GYN physicians, nurse practitioners and nurse midwives throughout pregnancy and delivery. Our maternal fetal medicine physicians, who specialize in complicated and high-risk deliveries, work in concert with our team to provide specialized support when needed.”
“We also encourage expectant moms who want more in-depth coaching on things like laboring and relaxation techniques to take advantage of our childbirth classes and support groups,” Ivanovic said.
There have been many challenges posed to the medical profession from the COVID-19 pandemic. In terms of maternity care, what are the most significant challenges you’ve been facing?
Babies don’t wait, even when there is a pandemic. The hospital experience looks a little different, but safety remains VHC’s top priority. The rapid-result Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test allows us to screen expectant mothers upon arrival, proactively managing the safety of our patients and staff.
VHC has temporarily restricted visitors throughout the hospital to ensure extra protection of patients and staff. Acknowledging, however, the critical role that support plays in the childbirth experience, VHC has allowed maternity patients to bring one support person with them throughout their stay, as well as a certified midwife or doula to assist with childbirth.
“We made an exception to our visitor policy for maternity patients in particular because we know how important it is to have a partner’s support throughout childbirth and recovery,” Dickerson said. “Our nurses are also providing more emotional support to moms who are missing loved ones during their stay. They work hard to make sure their patients never feel alone.”
VHC has also moved its parenthood classes and support groups online so that expectant parents can form community with other parents in the area under the guidance of expert clinicians and coaches.
“During a time where many new families are feeling isolated, we’re grateful to bridge a connection between fellow parents and our clinical team of nurse-educators,” Dickerson said. “Many are inviting their out-of-state relatives to participate, adding new levels of connection for families to come together in welcoming a new baby.”
