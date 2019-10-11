During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give blood or platelets.
Appointments can be made by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
Upcoming donation events include:
• Oct. 22: 3-7 p.m. All Saints Church, 14851 Gideon Drive, Woodbridge
• Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Blood Drive, 8213 Linton Hall Road, Gainesville
• Oct. 26: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 13020 Telegraph Road, Woodbridge
• Oct. 29: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Montclair Community Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Montclair
• Oct. 31: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Potomac Community Library, 2201 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge
