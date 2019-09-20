Relocation is in the cards for Arlington Pediatric Center

The Arlington Pediatric Center is heading back to its root, moving in coming months to space on Columbia Pike near South Glebe Road.
The move from the facility’s current location on South Carlin Springs Road will put it in closer proximity – and with easier transit accessibility – to many of its clients.
“It’s going to allow greater access to the community it serves – we can develop even greater relationships,” said Betsy Frantz, president of the Virginia Hospital Foundation.
The move should be completed by the end of the year, Frantz said.
The center, an outreach effort of Virginia Hospital Center, provides care for children from birth to age 18 whose families earn less than twice the federal poverty rate (currently about $50,000 for a family of four). A wide array of medical services are provided, along with literacy efforts.
“Those children that we’re caring for truly are the future,” Frantz said.
Services had been provided along Columbia Pike before the center moved to its Carlin Springs Road location. The Carlin Springs parcel has been traded by the hospital to the Arlington County government in exchange for a tract north of the hospital’s current campus on North George Mason Drive.
The hospital is leasing back the Carlin Springs site until the end of the year; all hospital facilities on the parcel are expected to have new homes by the time that arrangement expires, hospital officials say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.