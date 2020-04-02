Virginia has received just a fraction of the personal protective equipment it has requested from the Strategic National Stockpile, according to a report Thursday from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
The report detailing the quantity of various supplies requested and received by each state to help with treatment of coronavirus patients was prepared from documents released by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“The new documents we are releasing today confirm the urgent warnings we have been hearing from our nation’s governors and health care professionals for weeks—they do not have enough personal protective equipment and medical supplies, and the administration has provided only a tiny fraction of what they desperately need," said Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, D-NY, chair of the committee.
The documents are from FEMA Region III, which includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. The documents reveal that as of March 30, 2020, FEMA had provided only a fraction of each jurisdiction’s request for personal protective equipment and medical supplies, leaving massive shortfalls. For example, the jurisdictions in Region III requested:
- 5.2 million N95 respirator masks, but only received 445,000 (less than 10%).
-194 million pairs of gloves, but only received 991,000 (less than 1%)
- 15,000 body bags, but received none (0%).
Virginia's numbers included:
- 2.2 million N95 respirator masks requested, but only 155,000 received.
- 3.3 million pairs of gloves requested, but only 263,000 received.
- 550,000 face/surgical masks requested, 318,000 received.
- 104,000 face shields requested, 69,000 received
- 87,000 surgical gowns requested, 60,000 received.
According to the report, Virginia has also requested 1 million swabs, which are used to test for the disease, but the state has not received any.
Gov. Ralph Northam said during a news conference Wednesday that the state had just received a third shipment of personal protective equipment from the national stockpile. The numbers provided by the committee reflect two shipments that the states received from FEMA though March 30, according to a senior Democratic committee aide. Supplies that states have acquired in other ways (such as buying from private-sector suppliers) would not be included.
The committee also noted that the shortage of ventilators is projected to worsen. FEMA officials told committee members on March 30 that there are only about 9,500 ventilators remaining in the Strategic National Stockpile and that by the week of April 13, it will have acquired only about 3,200 more. FEMA reported that most of the 100,000 ventilators promised by President Trump will not be available until late June at the earliest.
