'Resilience Over Stigma' | Mental Health Awareness chats throughout May

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.
With the nationwide move to have employees work from home for ‘physical distancing’ in response to the coronavirus pandemic, many managers are faced with virtually managing a larger amount of their employees for the first time. Managing the normal is challenging with families all working and schooling at home together. It’s extremely lonely for those that live alone.
It has been reported over 41,115 deaths in the US, over 277 and deaths in Virginia. The U.S. Department of Labor shows that roughly 22 million individuals across the country have applied for unemployment in the last month. This has caused panic, stress, anxiety and depression for so many. Furthermore it has exacerbated mental health conditions for many individuals.
The virtual environment has now expanded exponentially. Zakiya Mabery has hosted a digital show #GameChangerChat on LinkedIn Live since November of 2018. Zakiya believes authentic storytelling is a catalyst for positive change. “Inclusion will draw us closer even while physically distancing.”
Zakiya feels there is a need to have individuals set up for success, especially during these uncertain times. During May Zakiya will be having conversations with a variety of professionals about their careers and discuss mental health awareness. The Army’s highest ranking Muslim Chaplin, Award Winning Psychologist, University Professor, Journalist Military Veteran, Top Realtor/Community Leader, Author, CEO, Life Coach, and Motivational Speaker will share their journey and inspiring words.
By allowing greater worker autonomy and flexibility, organizations can greatly expand their potential pool of talent as well as their client/customer base. All organizations today and in the future will need to be agile.
How we talk about mental health illnesses such as depression must change! The distress individuals are feeling is a normal human response to a severe crisis. This will be discussed throughout the month’s long series “Resilience Over Stigma.” Acknowledging and accepting these feeling is the first step towards healing.
