Reston Hospital Center has received the Healthgrades 2020 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award and the 2020 Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award for the fourth consecutive year.
The Labor and Delivery Excellence Award distinction places Reston Hospital Center in the top five percent of all hospitals evaluated and recognizes the exceptional care of mothers during and after labor and delivery, according to Healthgrades, a resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems.
“We are delighted to be recognized by Healthgrades again this year,” said John Deardorff, president and chief executive officer of Reston Hospital Center and HCA’s Northern Virginia Market. “Our care team is committed to providing women in our community with the highest quality of care, close to home. We are also proud to partner with the nation’s leading neonatology providers from Children’s National Hospital to offer top-tier newborn care. We work hand-in-hand to be our community’s trusted health provider for women and growing families.”
To help consumers evaluate and compare hospital performance in labor and delivery, Healthgrades analyzed patient outcomes data for virtually every hospital in each of the 16 states that provide all-payer state data from 2016 through 2018. Healthgrades found that the variation in hospital performance makes a significant difference in terms of clinical outcomes.
The Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award achievement recognizes Reston Hospital Center for exceptional care of mothers during and after labor and delivery, as well as care of women undergoing gynecologic procedures.
“Our women’s care team strives for excellence,” said Irene Williford, chief nursing officer of Reston Hospital Center. “We want the best outcomes for all of our patients. Our team of doctors, nurses, and care professionals work collaboratively every day to achieve this goal. This is an exciting recognition of their efforts.”
