Reston Hospital Center has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list for the first time.
IBM Watson Health identified the top hospitals from an evaluation of 2,675 short-term, acute care, non-federal hospitals in the country. The annual list, published in Fortune Magazine, recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health. IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify best practices that could help other healthcare organizations achieve consistent, balanced, and sustainable high performance.
This year’s ranking of top hospitals also introduces a measure of hospitals’ contributions to community health with a focus on equity developed by a team of experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Equity and the Bloomberg American Health Initiative at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
For the ranking, hospitals were surveyed across three components: assessing hospital contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; identifying ways that hospitals contribute to community health as a community partner teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs; and focusing on ways that hospitals promote community health through their practices as anchor institutions supporting local economic and social progress.
Hospitals received credit for meeting a certain number of best practice standards in each component as part of the survey scoring, and the new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals.
“This is an outstanding recognition of the hard work and dedication of our medical staff, front-line care team, and administrative leaders,” said John Deardorff, president and chief executive officer of HCA’s Northern Virginia market and Reston Hospital Center. “We are keenly focused on providing an exceptional care experience and delivering leading clinical outcomes. Our team works persistently to ensure that we do what is best for our valued patients and community.”
According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the top hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators. These include survival rates, patient complications, healthcare associated infections, 30-day mortality and 30-day hospital-wide readmission rates, length of stay, throughput in emergency departments, inpatient expenses, profitability and ratings from patients.
