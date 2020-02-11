A Manassas woman is being treated for a mild form of the coronavirus, reports NBC Washington. Athene Bell’s husband, Rod Bell, remains quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Yokohama, Japan, while she receives treatment at a military hospital.
"She’s getting great care at the hospital,” Rod Bell told NBC4. “She’s being seen by two doctors. She’s in stable condition, I think. Basically, it’s a mild form of the coronavirus.”
Athene Bell, a retired Manassas school teacher, ran for the Manassas City School Board in 2018.
State health officials announced Friday they are investigating a new potential case of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia. Results weren't publicly available Tuesday.
The state has investigated five other cases and each came back negative for the virus that has caused 637 deaths in China and led to quarantine restrictions for travelers returning to the U.S.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.