A Manassas woman is being treated for a mild form of the coronavirus, reports NBC Washington. Athene Bell’s husband, Rod Bell, remains quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship near Yokohama, Japan, while she receives treatment at a military hospital.

"She’s getting great care at the hospital,” Rod Bell told NBC4. “She’s being seen by two doctors. She’s in stable condition, I think. Basically, it’s a mild form of the coronavirus.”

Athene Bell, a retired Manassas school teacher, ran for the Manassas City School Board in 2018.

State health officials announced Friday they are investigating a new potential case of the coronavirus in Northern Virginia. Results weren't publicly available Tuesday.

The state has investigated five other cases and each came back negative for the virus that has caused 637 deaths in China and led to quarantine restrictions for travelers returning to the U.S.