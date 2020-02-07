The year 2020 marks two significant milestones for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Washington, DC (RMHCDC), an organization that eases the hardship of children’s illness on families through programs that directly improve the health and wellbeing of children. The organization is not only celebrating their chapter’s 40th anniversary, but also a massive renovation project that will expand the number of families they can serve while upgrading the Houses’ communal spaces and amenities.

Construction on both of the chapter’s Houses - one is located in Northern VA on Inova Fairfax Hospital’s campus and one in Northeast Washington, D.C. - will begin early February 2020. RMHCDC partnered with international design firm, HKS Inc., to redesign the houses and Davis Construction will lead the renovations. This $5+ million project will better position RMHCDC to help an additional 33% of families currently on waitlists.

The renovations will include:

Increase bedrooms at the VA house from 8 to 24 guest rooms.

Increase bedrooms at the D.C. house from 26 to 32 guest rooms.

Re-engineer the heating and cooling of houses.

Place a greater emphasis on communal spaces.

Create larger kitchens, better lounges, inviting outdoor spaces, and a significant play space for children and their siblings.

The expansion will also allow for the use of more modern technology to better care for those under their roof.

Additional partners in the renovation projects include WeWork, Interface Engineering, Able Moving and Concentric Security.

“Over the past 40 years, RMHCDC has undergone tremendous growth to better serve the needs of families who have come to us for assistance – but we want to do more,” said Karen Torres, President and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Greater Washington, DC “With the help of generous corporate partners, we are thrilled to be able to increase the number of families who will call RMHCDC home and celebrate both our past and our future throughout the year.”

RMHCDC currently anticipates the completion of the D.C. House in spring 2020, and completion of the VA House in early 2021. RMHCDC kicked off the renovation project today with a wall-breaking ceremony held at the D.C. house. Board of Directors, corporate partners, family members, volunteers, and staff gathered together for a short program to discuss the expansion and anniversary. Karen Torres, along with others, took sledgehammers to the wall, kicking-off the construction of the DC house.

This will be a year of looking ahead to the future while celebrating the past as the expansion project is kicking off at the start of the organization’s 40th anniversary. Starting with one 16-bedroom House in 1980, RMHCDC has expanded their services to include two Ronald McDonald Houses with a total of 32 family bedrooms (prior to expansion), three Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, and two Ronald McDonald Care Mobiles serving families and children in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Through these three core programs, the organization helps close to 11,000 children and their families annually.

RMHCDC is currently planning festivities throughout the year to honor this milestone. More information will be shared via RMHCDC.org as details are confirmed.