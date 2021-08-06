Efforts to reduce the role of law enforcement officers in responding to mental health emergencies took a step forward with enactment of Virginia’s Marcus Alert law late last year. It focuses on shifting more of that responsibility to trained clinicians and other behavioral health professionals.
One of the law’s key components is the creation of a voluntary database to which a person can submit mental health and emergency contact information for themselves and family members. Other information that can be provided includes medications a person takes and stressors that could trigger an aggressive reaction. The idea is that a dispatcher could do a quick search of the database during an emergency and relay relevant information to first responders. In this region, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) is responsible for the database, and residents can now fill out the form on the RRCS website at rrcsb,org.
Other initiatives with the same intent, while not part of the law, are also moving ahead. They include:
The SEE (Support, Encourage, Empower) Center in Culpeper is a facility that RRCS will operate as a 24/7 recovery center. The idea is to provide a place where a person having a mental health crisis can be taken instead of a hospital emergency room or being left in an unhealthy situation at home. Once there, they could be stabilized in a calm environment, talk with a peer counselor or clinician, and have follow-up treatment scheduled. “Right now we lose a lot of people once they leave the ER,” said RRCS Executive Director Jim LaGraffe. The center, which is expected to open next month, will serve residents of Rappahannock, Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties.
Mobile crisis units are being trained to respond to mental health emergencies in the region. These would be teams of clinicians who would handle low-risk calls. There already is a unit serving children and teens, but in September, several more will begin responding to adult mental health calls.
A crisis call center is being set up to connect low-risk mental health callers to peer counselors, clinicians or a mobile crisis unit. As proposed, 911 dispatchers will divert any behavioral health calls to a regional crisis call center where a mental health professional can do a quick assessment and determine the level of risk and most appropriate response. The caller might best be served by talking to a peer counselor. Or a clinician might need to go see them in person. Or, if it’s a higher risk, law enforcement officers might need to co-respond with a clinician. The target date for the crisis call center is early November.
— Randy Rieland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.