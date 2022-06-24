Shincheonji (New Heaven New Earth Church) held a blood drive with Inova Blood Donor Services on Monday that drew about 100 Shincheonji donors in one day, with an additional 300 Shincheonji donors pledged to give blood in the coming week.
Blood donations have fallen short of hospital needs for the past few months, resulting in about 39,000 fewer donations than what is needed, and historically, the weeks before and after the July Fourth holiday have been a time of blood shortage.
Steven Morales, a phlebotomist at Inova Blood Services said, “I want to give a big thank you to Shincheonji for coming out today with their entire community to collect blood. We need this approaching the July 4th Holiday.”
The current blood emergency is partly due to donors being on vacation and schools being closed, along with an increase in hospitalizations dramatically increase from festivities gone awry. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation, said Terri Craddock, senior director of Inova Blood Donor Services.
“The ugly reality that COVID brought to blood collectors is a disturbing uncertainty and scarcity in the blood supply,” Craddock added.
