It’s the middle of winter and everywhere you turn someone is coughing, sneezing, sniffling, or wheezing—it feels like there is no escape from the germs!
“Cold and flu viruses actually circulate all year-long, but they tend to be more active in the fall and winter, and the flu peaks from December through February,” said Debra Marinari, director of nursing operations for Stafford Hospital.
So how can you stay healthy aside from locking yourself away and becoming a hermit until spring?
“Wash your hands frequently throughout the day, avoid touching your face unnecessarily, get plenty of sleep, eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly, avoid others who are sick, and get your flu shot … every year,” Marinari said. “These are all simple things you can do to reduce the spread of germs and strengthen your immune system, which are both key to remaining healthy throughout cold and flu season.”
“Also, don’t smoke or drink alcohol as both have been shown to weaken the immune system,” adds Marinari. “Wiping down surfaces that you frequently touch, like keyboards, phones, doorknobs, and pens can also help keep germs at bay.”
No matter how diligent you are, there’s still a chance you will wake up feeling lousy one morning.
According to Dr. Scott Sell, senior medical director of Stafford Hospital, cold and flu viruses are generally mild illnesses that don’t require professional medical treatment. “Over-the-counter medications can be used to relieve symptoms, which can last anywhere from one to two weeks, and it’s important to stay hydrated and get extra rest to help your body heal,” he said.
“If you have a fever above 100.4 for multiple days, congestion that lasts more than 10 days and is accompanied by fever, sinus pain, or yellow-green discharge, it’s time to see a doctor,” Sell added. “Persistent vomiting or diarrhea, pain when swallowing, cough that won’t go away, and an intense headache with fever or stiff neck are also signs that it’s time to see your physician or take a trip to urgent care.”
Sell warns of signs and symptoms that require an immediate trip to the emergency room: “Trouble breathing, chest pain, abdominal pain, sudden dizziness, confusion, flu-like symptoms that appear to get better but then return with fever and worsened cough, swelling of the mouth or throat, not urinating, severe muscle pain, seizure, and coughing up bloody or brown mucus all require immediate medical attention. They could be signs of a much more serious underlying condition.”
