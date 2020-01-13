StoneSprings Hospital Center has again earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for disease specific care for chest pain by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a healthcare organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. StoneSprings Hospital was initially awarded certification in 2017 for two years and has now been recertified.
StoneSprings underwent a rigorous, unannounced, onsite review recently. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with national disease-specific care standards as well as with chest pain-specific requirements. Clinical practice guidelines and performance measures were also assessed.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help healthcare organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys healthcare organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer and chief nursing executive for The Joint Commission. “We commend StoneSprings Hospital Center for its continuous focus on patient safety and providing quality care.”
"We are pleased to receive the Chest Pain Certification from The Joint Commission for a second time,” said Matt Mathias, CEO of StoneSprings Hospital Center. “We continually work to ensure our quality initiatives result in an outstanding patient experience and the best possible outcomes. This certification reinforces that our community is in excellent hands.”
