On Saturday at noon, The Joint Chiropractic will host a grand opening at its newest Northern Virginia clinic, located in the Landmark Plaza at 6244-E Little River Turnpike (across from Marshall’s, next to America’s Best Wings).
The grand opening will include:
• Free exam, consultation, and adjustment by The Joint’s doctors (text “LANDMARK” to 56468 to reserve your space);
• Free massages by a local massage therapist;
• Ribbon-cutting ceremony, photographed exclusively for the next issue of VIP Alexandria Magazine;
• Raffle prizes and other giveaways;
• Informational sessions and clinic tours by the clinic director.
Since 2010, The Joint Chiropractic has promoted the benefits of chiropractic care through an accessible and affordable model, with more than 700 locations in convenient shopping centers, night and weekend hours, walk-in visits, and uniquely affordable pricing models.
For information on The Joint Chiropractic’s Landmark Plaza location, please visit: thejoint.com/10033.
