[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
[Updated to include additional comments from residents.]
The Arlington County government currently is vaccinating about 540 residents per day against the COVID-19 virus, with hopes that supplies open up significantly – because if not, it would take well over a year to get Arlington’s 240,000 residents protected.
County Manager Mark Schwartz on Jan. 26 updated County Board members on the vaccination effort, which had been thrown into chaos the preceding week when the Northam administration changed the rules and took vaccine supplies away from hospitals, which had been administering the inoculations in conjunction with the health departments of local governments.
Both Virginia Hospital Center and Inova Health System were forced to bow out of the vaccination effort, at least for the time being, due to that decision at the state level, and the Arlington and Fairfax governments are now attempting to contact all those who had signed up for vaccines through the hospitals to schedule new appointments.
(The hospitals may be brought back into the vaccination loop once enough is available for more widespread distribution.)
The county government currently is conducting vaccination clinics on weekdays, although it has held additional operating hours – such as a weekend teacher-vaccination clinic – and are prepared to extend its schedule based on availability, officials said.
The somewhat incoherent rollout – which can’t really be laid at the feet of the county government – has brought out a degree of community discontent. “It’s been a disaster – the story changes every day,” said Sue Arnold, a veteran activist with the Arlington County Republican Committee and one who is waiting for a new vaccination date.
However, others were more upbeat; one resident previously quoted – using an epithet that began with “cluster” to describe the situation – in a recent Sun Gazette article on the topic, recently received a new appointment for this week (earlier than her original Virginia Hospital Center appointment), and praised the county government for its effort to respond to the situation.
“I’m impressed,” said the former county-government employee. “I think it’s remarkable these guys have been able to turn this around as fast as they did.”
Currently able to be vaccinated in Arlington are those over 75 years of age and the following groups:
• Front-line health-care workers (who were the first eligible, starting in December).
• Police, fire and other specific public-safety personnel.
• Those working in and incarcerated in correctional facilities.
• Those working in and living in homeless shelters.
• Teachers and some staff in public and private elementary and secondary schools.
• Child-care workers.
The next groups expected to be eligible, who are able to pre-register with the county government, includes:
• All residents age 65 to 74.
• Those ages 18 to 64 with specific underlying health conditions.
• Grocery-store personnel and others in the food pipeline, including agricultural workers.
• Public-transit employees.
• Mail carriers.
• Those whose positions put them in the chain of command for “continuity of government.” County officials say they are still awaiting guidance on defining that term.
Many vaccines are being given at the Syphax Center, a building near Washington Boulevard adjacent to the headquarters of the county government’s health department.
The Arlington government on Jan. 27 announced it had received $2.28 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support its vaccination effort.
Unlike most FEMA funding, the dollars will come to the county in advance, based on expected costs of rolling out the vaccination program, rather than requiring the county government to front the money and then seek reimbursement.
– Scott McCaffrey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.