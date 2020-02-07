The next “Mayor @ Your Service” program will look at creating a healthy community, and will include a panel discussion of ways to support a community that has strong physical and mental health.
The program, led by Vienna Mayor Laurie DiRocco, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Town Hall. Participants will discuss a variety of health issues.
The forum is free and open to the public.
