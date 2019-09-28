Members of Girl Scout Troop 1673 in Vienna recently met with Gov. Northam and First Lady Pam Northam to receive a proclamation in recognition of Sept. 21 as “Usher Syndrome Awareness Day” in Virginia.
At the meeting, Scouts Siena Assaly, Maria Borst and Victoria Delacourt – accompanied by troop leaders Lisa Assaly and Peggy Borst – informed the Northams of their efforts to raise awareness of the disease, a genetic disorder that can lead to combined deafness and blindness.
The Scouts, whose troop is sponsored by Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, held a social-media dance challenge and hosted an upcycled art show where the proceeds were donated to support research. The troop will continue raising awareness this year by traveling to New York City to host an Usher syndrome awareness event for Girl Scouts there.
The troop chose this cause to support their troop member, Maria Borst, whoseown mother, Peggy, has Usher syndrome. Peggy Borst is a board member of the Usher Syndrome Society, a non-profit that uses the arts, educational events and collaboration to raise public awareness and funds for treatments and a cure for Usher syndrome.
Sept. 21 was chosen as Usher Syndrome Awareness Day because it coincides with the equinox, when the days become shorter, symbolizing the progressive loss of vision and hearing of those living with Usher syndrome. Supporters aim to have it formally proclaimed in all states.
For information, see the Website at www.ushersyndromesociety.org info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.