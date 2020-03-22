Because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the Vienna Police Department announced March 18 that it had modified its procedures to reduce the chance of spreading the virus.
Town police have begun taking reports via telephone for some relatively minor and non-violent crimes. “These will be cases where there is no need for evidence collection, not a crime in progress, but the incident still needs to be documented,” Vienna Police Chief James Morris said in a media release.
The department’s communications personnel will ask questions of those wishing to file police reports in order to determine whether the situation meets the criteria for a telephone follow-up. If so, an officer will call the report filer back to assess whether to respond in person or complete the report via telephone.
“If you feel that an officer is required, you may make that request and an officer will respond,” Morris said. “The incident report over the telephone will go into the same records-management system and will be tracked the same as if an officer responded.”
If police need to come to a resident’s location, the resident should be prepared to step outside to meet the officer, which will encourage social distancing and avoid spreading the virus.
By reporting minor crimes via telephone, the public will help town police limit their potential exposure to the virus.
“We thank you for your understanding and support as we continue to maintain our mission of providing a safe community for all,” Morris said.
Out of an abundance of caution, Vienna police also have suspended some low-priority services, including ride-alongs with officers, public engagements with the department’s public-information officer, vehicle-identification number (VIN) verifications and child-safety-seat installations.
Access to the lobby at Vienna Police Headquarters, located at 215 Center St., S., will be restricted to people seeking immediate police assistance only. Police encourage residents who have questions to call the department at (703) 255-6366 instead of visiting the station’s lobby.
The Vienna Police Department remains staffed, operational and ready to respond to all emergencies, in-progress incidents and priority calls, officials said. Day and night patrols remain at full strength.
The process of handling some calls for service over the phone and limiting other services is temporary and department leaders continually will re-evaluate the situation in the coming weeks.
