The Vienna town government is taking no chances regarding the potential spreading of COVID-19.
While continuing to provide essential services, town officials announced March 23 that:
• Town Hall and other town facilities will be closed to the public (except by appointment only) through April 12.
• Town board and commission meetings, including a scheduled March 23 meeting of the Town Council, have been canceled until April 13.
“The town government continues to operate and provide essential and other services,” Vienna officials said in a media release. “However, we ask that residents conduct business with the town online or via telephone whenever possible.”
Officials advised residents who are feeling ill to stay at home and not make an appointment to come to Town Hall or other town facilities.
• Water bills and other town fees may be paid online at viennava.gov/onlinepayments; via mail by sending payments to Vienna Town Hall, 127 Center St., S., Vienna, Va. 22180; or dropping payments through the drop box on Town Hall’s front door. Those who have customer-service questions about water and sewer billings should call (703) 255-6385. Those making inquiries about real-estate taxes should call (703) 255-6325.
Virginia Northam also has ordered all public utilities to suspend disconnection of any services for 60 days. Residents who are having difficulty paying their Vienna water and sewer bills should contact water@viennava.gov to establish a payment agreement.
Dominion Energy will not shut off power for nonpayment, stating on its Website, “We have suspended all service disconnections as individuals, families, businesses and communities pull together to meet our collective needs.”
• Vienna residents may apply online for zoning permits for driveways, fences, patios, etc.
• Residents also may register online for spring classes and summer camps and should call (703) 255-6360 if they have any questions.
• The April 14 “On Deck with Mercury” event, featuring Town Manager Mercury Payton, also has been canceled and the Mayor’s Volunteer Reception has been moved to June 9. Officials cautioned that additional cancellations might be required beyond April 13 and that town officials would make those determinations later.
• All Vienna special events, programming, rentals, open-gym and drop-in activities, classes, spring-break camps and Club Phoenix Teen Center activities are canceled through April 12. The Vienna Community Center will be closed through that date, but the center’s staff will continue working in the building and be accessible via phone or e-mail.
• Town playgrounds are closed, including ones at Glyndon and Southside parks and the tot lots at Meadow Lane and Branch Road parks. Parks otherwise remain open (except for their restrooms), but officials have canceled field permits through April 12. Officials advise the public to practice social distancing while visiting local parks.
• The town will not accept picnic-shelter during this time.
• The Bowman House is closed and the Freeman Store and Museum will remain closed through April 14.
• Vienna General District Court is postponed through April 17.
• Banners and other temporary signage within the town will be considered exempt throughout Fairfax County’s emergency declaration related to the coronavirus. Town officials will not charge fees or require applications for use of temporary signs during this period.
• Local businesses needing assistance during the crisis should check out the town’s list of resources at viennava.gov/covidbizresources.
• Fairfax County Public Schools will be closed through the remainder of the school year, but will continue to provide free and reduced-priced meals to students and other county youths up to age 18 at multiple locations during the crisis. The Vienna location for such services is Cunningham Park Elementary. For more information, visit www.fcps.edu/news/coronavirus-update-food-resources.
• Vienna officials are asking residents to keep sanitizing wipes out of sewer pipes by placing them in the trash instead of flushing them down the toilet – even if the wipes’ packaging states that they’re flushable. The wipes can clog toilets and drains and contribute to sewer backups, officials said.
For additional information about the town’s COVID-19 response, call (703) 255-6300 or visit www.viennava.gov.
