Jim Cole, who has led Virginia Hospital Center for more than two decades, announced Dec. 2 that he would be retiring, effective next September.
“I am confident that I’m leaving at a time when the quality of patient care and safety is at an all-time high, and that our health system and hospital is well-positioned strategically and financially for the future,” he said in an email to employees.
“There will be challenges, but I am also confident that, as in previous years, this organization will turn them into opportunities,” Cole wrote.
The decision to retire comes after Virginia Hospital Center – which began life in 1944 as Arlington Hospital – has kicked off a three-year, $250 million expansion plan on land adjacent to its main campus along North George Mason Drive.
In his note to employees, Cole said he was appreciative of their effort.
“I am really going to miss working with each of you who, every day, makes a tremendous difference in so many lives – providing the level of compassionate and quality patient care that has set [the hospital] apart from all others,” he said.
