Virginia Hospital Center taps new chief medical officer

David Lee, MD, a member of the medical staff of Virginia Hospital Center for 30 years, has been tapped as the hospital’s senior vice president and chief medical officer.
Virginia Hospital Center “has been my home for three decades, and I look forward to my next chapter at the hospital working with our incredible team to continue providing top-quality patient care,” Lee said in a statement.
Dr. Lee is the current president of the hospital’s Medical Staff and serves as the Operating Room Medical Director at Dominion Anesthesia. He will continue these roles through the remainder of the calendar year while transitioning to his new position.
Lee will succeed Jeffrey P. DiLisi, M.D., MPA, who departed in mid-November to become president and chief executive officer of Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C.
The hospital “is thrilled have Dr. Lee join our executive team,” hospital president James Cole said. “His 30 years with Virginia Hospital Center have more than prepared him to step into this role and will provide valuable experience and continuity of leadership as we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”
In addition to other duties involved with the position, Dr. Lee also will oversee Virginia Hospital Center’s resident and student education in affiliation with Georgetown University and MedStar Health.
Dr. Lee earned his M.D. degree at the University of Virginia and completed his residency at the University of Pennsylvania. He is married with four children and is an avid ice-hockey fan who coaches in his spare time at the Potomac School and Reston Raiders Hockey Club.
