Inova Health System this week announced that Virginia Surgery Associates (VSA) has joined the organization. The addition of VSA’s four office locations and team of board-certified general surgeons and advanced practice providers expands Inova’s footprint and suite of surgical services across Northern Virginia.
“Inova is a national leader in surgical excellence, patient experience, quality and safety,” said John Moynihan, MD, FACS, President, Inova Surgery Service Line. “VSA has been a longstanding partner of Inova – helping us to consistently deliver world-class surgical care and achieve the best outcomes. We are thrilled to officially welcome them to our team and to continue to care for the communities we are privileged to serve.”
VSA’s team of 47 employees, including nine general surgeons and four advanced practice providers, has served Northern Virginia for more than 40 years. With their addition, Inova will offer six Inova General Surgery office locations across Northern Virginia (Alexandria, Arlington, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Falls Church, and Lansdowne).
Inova general surgeons are experts in a number of subspecialties including breast, colorectal, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laparoscopic, minimally invasive/robotic surgery and more. They use evidence-based practices and perform surgical procedures at all Inova hospitals and Inova Ambulatory Surgery Centers.
To learn more about Inova General Surgery, please visit inova.org/generalsurgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.