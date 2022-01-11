Each month, Haymarket-Gainesville Lifestyle profiles one member of the Haymarket-Gainesville Business Association (HGBA). This month we're pleased to introduce you to Sandy Surabian of Surabian PC.
When and why did you decide to start this business? I decided to branch out on my own and start this firm in December of 2009. I wanted the ability to work directly with my clients.
How does your business serve the local community? We work with both individuals and clients in the community to not only help with tax compliance but also with tax planning. I would like to say that we are partnering with our clients to help them succeed.
Please share one of the greatest moments you’ve experienced in your current profession. I feel the most satisfaction when I am able to alleviate a client’s fears about owing the IRS and help them make a plan to stay in control.
Tell us about your experience with HGBA. I joined HGBA 8 or 9 years ago. I have attended the monthly meetings but this last year, I decided to get more involved and have been having fun being on the board.
How has it supported you and your business? The casual atmosphere of the monthly meetings has allowed me to meet other business owners and discuss issues that affect me as a small business owner.
What are the top three business tips and tricks can you offer other professionals? 1.Do the project that you dread the most first thing in the morning and the rest of the day is better. 2. Plan your week out on Sunday, starting with your personal time and fitting your business around it. 3. Don't be afraid to make mistakes but own up to them when you do.
Are you from this area? If not, what brought you here and what do you like about our town? I am not from here; I grew up in a military family and then was in the Air Force myself. We moved to the area because my husband got a job here. We love the small town atmosphere with access to the big town. Plus the weather is pleasant!
What is your favorite season in this area, and why? I like the Fall. We get warm days and cool days, the colors are beautiful and, in my profession, we slow down.
What are some hobbies you enjoy? I enjoy hiking, gardening, anything outside.
Are you involved with any nonprofits? I sit on the board of Bull Run Mountains Conservancy because their mission of education and stewardship of our natural resources is really important to me.
What was your first job, or your most interesting job prior to your current profession? My first job was a navigator in the Air Force. I navigated on a radar plane and traveled around the world.
Surabian PC │ 14535 John Marshall Hwy, Ste 102, Gainesville │703-335-1040│sandra.surabian@cpa.com │ surabianpc.com
