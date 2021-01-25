Northern Virginia reported its second highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, and Virginia reported its fourth highest number, but other signs indicate a generally stabilizing trend for the spread of the virus.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,886 new cases in Northern Virginia on Monday. That is second only to Jan. 17, when 3,678 were reported. However, Monday's report followed just 881 new cases on Sunday -- the fifth straight day with fewer than 1,000 -- and the region's seven-day average of new cases is 1,038.6, down from a high of 1,628.4 a week ago.
Statewide, the health department reported 6,172 new cases on Monday. But that followed 3,792 on Sunday - the first day with fewer than 4,000 cases reported in almost three weeks. The state's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 4,581.3, well below its peak of 6,166.3 a week ago and down 10.5% in the past two weeks.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 2,892 patients were hospitalized statewide Monday for treatment of COVID-19. That was up slightly from Sunday's level but about 250 patients fewer than were being treated a week earlier. In Northern Virginia, 550 patients were hospitalized on Monday, well below the region's peak of 818 on April 30 and down from 679 two weeks ago.
The state health department reported just two new deaths over the weekend, when fewer death reports tend to be filed. Northern Virginia had no new net deaths. Death reports lag the actual date of death by a week or more due to time required to file and verify death certificates.
As of Saturday, Virginia Department of Health data showed the state has administered about 443,000 doses out of just over 1 million distributed. Just over 50,000 Virginians have received the requisite two doses for the vaccines to be fully effective.
The state has a short-term target of administering 25,000 doses a day and a long-term target of 50,000 doses. The current seven-day average is 19,754, according to the health department.
Average test positivity rates both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to come down from the peaks reached in early January.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 975 new cases, 8 new deaths.
Statewide: 4,904 new cases, 77 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 29,486 PCR diagnostic test results.
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 132,673 cases, 1,562 deaths
Statewide: 468,55 cases, 6,079 deaths
Statewide Testing: 4.98 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.13 million when including antibody and antigen tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 13
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 2,927 (down from 2,972 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13
Patients in ICU: 567 (up from 509 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 36,817 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 1,768 (down from 1,876 the previous day)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.