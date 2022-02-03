In an effort to shine a light on more of Culpeper’s past, a local historian jump started a project to identify lost parts of local Black history to further educate the public.
“Righting the record, in that sense, has been something I’ve been doing for 30 or 40 years, but I didn’t put it under any larger umbrella,” Zann Nelson said.
As an umbrella program, Right the Record’s mission is “to create an all-encompassing umbrella for projects large and small that share a common purpose to correct, add, and/or amend the histories that have been ignored, denied and excluded. These activities will enable individuals and communities to advance reconciliation and foster a more knowledgeable community.”
In the public’s view, she continued, past projects in the community were isolated as one time successes.
“(The public doesn’t) understand the bigger mission to help a community learn more about all of its ancestors and all of its history and embrace it.”
The program consists of multiple projects, Zann explained, including the recent dedication of a portrait of retired Judge Susan L. Whitlock in December and getting a resolution passed by Culpeper Town Council.
In January 2021, Culpeper Town Council adopted a resolution recognizing the contributions of Black Americans throughout Culpeper’s history via commemorating Black History Month, expressing regret for any historic inequities and acknowledging the impact of these inequities on generations of Black families solely because of their race.
Finally, the resolution read the council pledged to work with local individuals and or groups to promote, recognize and commemorate local Black heritage.
Currently, the group is working with the town’s tourism department to highlight the 200 block of East Davis Street, formerly buzzing with Black-owned businesses.
“This area was a very vibrant African American retail, commercial and residential district during the decades of segregation,” Nelson said. “The businesses were developed and fostered and were very successful primarily because of segregation.”
The Black community, she continued, could not get a lot of these services or products anywhere else due to segregation rooted in Jim Crow Laws.
“Instead of saying, ‘Woe is us,’ they stepped up and they said, ‘OK, we can’t get it over there. We’ll provide it for ourselves.’ And they did.”
The strip had department and grocery stores, doctor’s offices, morticians and taxi services.
In phase one, workers on the project identified six sites that will be adorned with a plaque with brief introduction and a QR code for interested readers to scan to learn more about the location.
“It’s a way to preserve that history and share that history and make that part of our community a normal part of our community through a broader knowledge,” Nelson said.
