The McLean Community Center will host its 39th annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival Dec. 3-5 at the center, featuring a wide variety of high-quality handmade items just in time for the holidays.
The indoor show features the work of 80 talented, juried regional artisans. The show provides an opportunity for patrons to shop local and find one-of-a-kind gifts for every budget.
Products for sale from the artisans include pottery, glass, jewelry, holiday decor, mixed media, fashion accessories, wood, fine art, artisanal foods and soaps.
“This is a fun and festive community event that is sure to inspire holiday cheer,” said Catherine Nesbitt, special-events manager for the community center. “Esteemed jurors have carefully selected artists who have created extraordinary and affordable treasures.”
Proceeds from the show benefit the Northern Virginia Handcrafters Guild, a non-profit organization that offers scholarships and supports the arts.
Produced by the center in conjunction with the Handcrafters Guild, show hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. An onsite café will provide food and beverages during show hours.
Admission is $5, free for children ages 12 or younger. The admission price is good for all three days of the show.
For more information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
