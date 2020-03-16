Hoops Fest 25, originally scheduled for March 26 at Osbourn Park High School, has been postponed.
If the schedule permits, the annual event produced by InsideNoVa will be rescheduled at a future, but undetermined date.
Hoops Fest was postponed following the decision by Prince William County Public Schools to cancel all school and after-school activities until April 14 because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Please stay with InsideNoVa for updates on Hoops Fest’s status.
Hoops Fest brings together high school girls and boys basketball players from Prince William County, the city of Manassas, and Manassas Park, to participate in a variety of skills competitions to raise money for an individual or family in need.
Dianne Braley was selected as the recipient of proceeds raised from this year’s Hoops Fest. Braley, the mother of Osbourn Park senior baseball player Jack Braley, is battling Stage 4 Colorectal Cancer.
In 24 years, Hoops Fest has totaled $173,008 for families in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.