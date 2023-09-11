Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond
5. Governor's pardon
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Sunday that he’s granting a pardon for a Virginia father who was arrested at a Loudoun County School Board meeting back in 2021 after his daughter was sexually assaulted in a school bathroom.
3. Lorton animal shelter, police station
A Lorton police station and Fairfax County’s second animal shelter, both under construction since 2021, are expected to open this fall.
3. Showers possible today
Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast today with highs near 84 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Stagnant SOLs
Virginia students’ 2022-23 pass rates on the state’s Standards of Learning tests were relatively unchanged compared to the past school year’s rates and remain below pre-pandemic levels, data released by the Department of Education show.
1. 9/11 anniversary events
A number of events are planned around Northern Virginia today to commemorate the 22th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.
InsideOut
A number of details have been announced for the 17th annual MPAartfest, which returns to McLean Central Park on Sunday, Oct. 1.
