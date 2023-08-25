Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bird bandit strikes in Fairfax
Fairfax County police are searching for a man carrying three pet parrots who robbed a customer at a Seven Corners McDonald's on Tuesday morning.
4. Slower market, but high prices
Even as the housing market in Virginia has slowed, prices remain high statewide, researchers told the Virginia Housing Commission this week.
3. Rain early, then sunny skies
Showers and thunderstorms are likely through around 11 a.m., with gradual clearing and sunny skies later in the day. Highs will reach about 90 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Explicit books list
Prince William County Public Schools has published its list of teaching materials deemed “sexually explicit,” which parents can opt their students out of being taught under a state law that went into effect at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
1. Guaranteed income program
Beginning in 2024, Fairfax County will be the third locality in Virginia to offer a pilot guaranteed income program after Richmond and Alexandria.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory’s Rooftop Productions is presenting its second annual 10 by 10 New Play Festival through Saturday in Manassas. Click here for details.
