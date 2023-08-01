Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Buc-ee's in Virginia
Popular travel stop Buc-ee's is planning a second Virginia location off Interstate 81 in Rockingham County.
4. Interchange update
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has authorized a public hearing to consider approving the final design of the Minnieville Road-Prince William Parkway interchange project.
3. Mostly sunny
Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs near 85 degrees, slightly below normal temperatures for early August. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Deadly storm update
A 44-year-old Montclair man killed when a tree crashed into his home during Saturday's severe thunderstorms has been identified as Kenneth Allan Lee Jr.
1. Interchange redesign
A resupply mission to the International Space Station is scheduled to launch this evening from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia's Eastern Shore, and you should be able to see it from the D.C. area.
InsideOut
Celebrate Fairfax has launched a weekly farmers market at The PARC at Tysons. The market, run by Potomac Farm Market, began July 27 and will run every Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. through Oct. 19. Click here for details.
