5. Uncertain future
The future of data center development across Prince William County remains uncertain in the aftermath of contentious primary races for chair of the Board of County Supervisors that placed their proliferation front and center.
4. New city parking garage
Virginia’s "newest downtown" is getting its much sought-after parking garage. Officials broke ground Thursday on Manassas Park’s VRE station parking garage, a 540-space structure adjacent to the train stop that will serve commuters as well as business patrons in the city’s growing downtown.
3. Another warm day
Friday will be another warm day with high temperatures near 90 degrees and a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Best in Business ranking
Virginia ranks No. 2 this year on CNBC’s list of America’s Best States for Business, just behind North Carolina, and up from No. 3 on last year’s list.
1. Missing middle
The Manassas City Council is considering a plan that would allow for cottage court and live-work developments and increase the permissible area for duplex buildings.
InsideOut
Local artist John Hartt has unveiled an exhibit called “Something Wonderful,” a larger-than-life outdoor installation of strange and wonderful creatures. The exhibit runs through Labor Day at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas. Click here to find out more.
