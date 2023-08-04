Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Campaign finance reports
Republican Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson has far more money than her Democratic opponent, Deshundra Jefferson, in the race for Prince William Board of County Supervisors chair.
4. New ACTS CEO
Stafford County school administrator Dr. Stanley B. Jones has been named the next chief executive officer of Action in Community Through Service of Prince William County, or ACTS.
3. Drizzle then clouds
Expect some patchy drizzle this morning, then a mostly cloudy Friday with highs near 81 degrees. Sun and heat return this weekend. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Youngkin presidential poll
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin would defeat President Joe Biden if the two were matched up in next year's presidential election, according to a new poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University.
1. FredEx Lanes opening date
The Virginia Department of Transportation and Transurban North America plan to partially open a 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes through Stafford County on Aug. 17 and Aug. 18.
InsideOut
Saturday’s SummerSounds Concert at Harris Pavilion in Manassas features the Quimbao Latin Band and includes a variety of styles, including Latin jazz, salsa, merengue, Cumbia, Bachata and more. Bring your chairs, blankets and picnics to enjoy the free concert beginning at 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
