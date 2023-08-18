Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Transgender school policy
Prince William County Schools are rejecting the Virginia Department of Education’s new model policies on transgender students.
4. Candidate switches sides
A new Republican is running for the Prince William County School Board in Woodbridge, but he’s not a new candidate.
3. Warm and sunny
It will be another sunny day with highs near 85 degrees and winds gusting about 20 mph. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. The Rose hire
Bobbi Sample, currently general manager of Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, Md., will become general manager of The Rose Gaming Resort in Dumfries, scheduled to open next spring.
1. Unique first responders
Who do you call when you find a cow stuck in a pool, or a camel named Newt laying on its side for days? The Little Fork Technical Large Animal Rescue, Virginia’s only all-volunteer unit that specializes in technical rescues of large animals.
InsideOut
The Arlington County Fair opened Wednesday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Thomas Jefferson Community Center and Park and this year features an inclusivity theme. Click here for details.
