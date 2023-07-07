Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Prepping for commercial flights
Manassas city officials are looking ahead to what’s next for the city’s airport, with lots still to be done before commercial airlines can take flight.
4. Dale Boulevard study
VDOT is seeking feedback on a study assessing potential improvements for just over a mile of Dale Boulevard from Gideon Drive to U.S. 1 and nearly half a mile of Rippon Boulevard from U.S. 1 to Blackburn Road.
3. Storms possible today
Warm and humid weather continues today with storm chances through this afternoon and evening. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Driver charged in deadly crash
State police have arrested and charged a trucker with reckless driving after a crash that claimed two lives Wednesday on Interstate 95.
1. Primary recount
The Republican primary for State Senate District 29 is officially heading to a recount.
InsideOut
Join the characters of Rooftop Productions' upcoming show "Arsenic and Old Lace" at the ARTfactory in Manassas this Sunday for an afternoon of "Auntie's Arsenic Bingo." Tickets include bingo cards for three hours of play. Win gift baskets, gift cards and more. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Get your tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
