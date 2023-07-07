Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.

5. Prepping for commercial flights

Manassas city officials are looking ahead to what’s next for the city’s airport, with lots still to be done before commercial airlines can take flight.

4. Dale Boulevard study

VDOT is seeking feedback on a study assessing potential  improvements for just over a mile of Dale Boulevard from Gideon Drive to U.S. 1 and nearly half a mile of Rippon Boulevard from U.S. 1 to Blackburn Road. 

3. Storms possible today

Warm and humid weather continues today with storm chances through this afternoon and evening. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code. 

2. Driver charged in deadly crash

State police have arrested and charged a trucker with reckless driving after a crash that claimed two lives Wednesday on Interstate 95.

1. Primary recount

The Republican primary for State Senate District 29 is officially heading to a recount.

InsideOut

Join the characters of Rooftop Productions' upcoming show "Arsenic and Old Lace" at the ARTfactory in Manassas this Sunday for an afternoon of "Auntie's Arsenic Bingo." Tickets include bingo cards for three hours of play. Win gift baskets, gift cards and more. Wine, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Get your tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.

