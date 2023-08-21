Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Officer DUI
A Fairfax County police officer is on administrative leave after being charged with DUI in connection with a Saturday night crash that injured seven people.
4. Medicaid coverage
Since the start of April, nearly 140,000 Virginians have lost Medicaid coverage as part of the state’s return to normal enrollment processes following the end of the COVID-19 federal public health emergency.
3. Air quality alert
Smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted back into the D.C. area once again, prompting a "Code Orange" air quality forecast to start the week. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Train death
A 25-year-old man was killed Friday night in Old Town Manassas when he attempted to jump onto a moving train. Instead, he fell under it, police said.
1. Fire at Dulles
Dulles International Airport passengers preparing for departure Saturday evening were evacuated for roughly 90 minutes after a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police scooter burst into flames inside the terminal.
InsideOut
Capital One Center's biannual festival, Perchfest, will be held Sept. 15-17 at The Perch at Capital One's headquarters complex in Tysons. The festival features a mini golf competition, local music, craft beer from Starr Hill Biergarten, fitness classes and community vendors. Click here for more information.
