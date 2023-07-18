Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. It's back ...
Smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted back into the D.C. area, prompting a "Code Orange" air quality forecast for today. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
4. Dale City rezoning
The Prince William County Planning Commission has unanimously recommended approval of a rezoning in Dale City to accommodate a four-story, mixed-use office building with retail space planned for the ground level.
3. Republican challenger
Sophia Moshasha, a technology advocate, will run as a Republican challenger to state Sen. Adam Ebbin in the heavily Democratic 39th District this fall.
2. Child assault sentencing
A Prince William County judge has sentenced a Manassas man to 90 years in prison for sexually assaulting four children in Triangle, the youngest victim 4 years old.
1. Find your zen
There's a new yoga studio in Lake Ridge. YogaSix is a modern fitness boutique offering instructor-led classes in a full studio. There are class options for everyone, from beginners to advanced students.
InsideOut
Nando’s PERi-PERi honors Mandela Day and its South African roots today, July 18, by giving away free meals in exchange for back-to-school supplies from 4-7 p.m. at all locations. Click here for details.
