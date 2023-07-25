Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Commercial flights approved
Commercial flights are being cleared for takeoff in Manassas. The city council voted Monday night to approve a 40-year franchise agreement for the Manassas Regional Airport’s terminal building, moving forward with a plan to begin bringing passenger airline service to the airport in the next two years.
4. New store for Springfield Plaza
The Container Store is opening next year at Springfield Plaza, occupying 15,282-square-feet alongside Trader Joe’s, CVS Pharmacy and an upcoming Whole Foods, real estate developer Rappaport said in a news release.
3. Severe storms possible
Cloudy skies this morning will be followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, and some may be severe. Highs will reach about 88 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Charges follow chase in Sterling
A New York man faces a long list of charges after authorities say he fled deputies while intoxicated, slamming into several other cars and leaving three people and himself injured.
1. Metro targets fare evaders
Metro will begin to rollout new fare gates designed to stop fare evaders who jump over and pull up gate bars. The new 55-inch tall doors were installed Monday night at the Fort Totten Metro station in Northeast D.C., greeting riders on their commute Tuesday. The fare gates will also be installed at the Pentagon City station, WTOP News reports.
InsideOut
Join ARTfactory and Rooftop Productions for an evening of comedy and improv with the Pun-demics Saturday July 29 at 7:30 p.m. The Pun-demics have been entertaining audiences at the ARTfactory for two years now, and they're back to bring you another night of laughter. Get details and buy tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com
