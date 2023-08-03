Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Deadly chase
One woman died and two men were hospitalized following a high-speed pursuit through Fauquier County early Wednesday that ended with the fleeing vehicle striking the side of a moving train.
4. Commercial flights
Manassas’ deal with Avports is in the books. The city council has voted on a second reading of its resolution approving the 40-year lease agreement to bring commercial flights to the airport.
3. Partly sunny
Expect a partly sunny day with highs near 84 degrees and a chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. National Night Out
Dozens of police cars and officers surrounded the Manassas Museum Tuesday night, but instead of combating crime, they were flipping burgers, playing games and greeting friends new and old.
1. THC crackdown
Several Virginia businesses were hit with five-figure fines in July as state officials start enforcing stricter new rules on the contents and labeling of hemp products to try to crack down on alternatives to marijuana.
InsideOut
Circus Vazquez returns to Potomac Mills mall starting tomorrow with a new cast and a new, air-conditioned tent. Performances will run from Aug. 4. to Aug. 21. Click here for details.
Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.