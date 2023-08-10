Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. COVID comeback
COVID-19 cases are ticking up in Northern Virginia and the rest of the state, but the late summer surge is resulting in far fewer reported cases than last year.
4. Loudoun superintendent ready to lead
The new superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools said he is prepared to lead the Virginia school district as it continues to deal with the fallout of its handling of two sexual assault cases two years ago.
3. Showers and thunderstorms
Clouds will increase bringing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, the National Weather Service says. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Pate departing
Longtime Manassas City Manager Pat Pate is leaving his post in November, heading to Winston-Salem, N.C., to run his hometown’s operations.
1. LEGO Master Builder
InsideOut
A new exhibit, “Up for Interpretation” by local artist John Hartt (or “Jortt”), is on display at the ARTfactory in Manassas and there's a free reception with the artist this Saturday evening. Click here for details.
