Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Headed for Harvard
Patriot High School's Tey Barbour has announced his commitment to Harvard University for men's basketball. The last time a boys basketball player signed directly with a Division I program out of a Prince William County high school was in 2017.
4. No historic register
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday broke with a recommendation from the county’s historical commission along partisan lines and declined to initiate a process that could place farms near the planned PW Digital Gateway project on the county’s register of historic sites.
3. Heat wave
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and excessive heat watch today for much of the D.C. area, with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s and heat index values as high as 110. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Enforcement funds
Manassas police are starting to make use of their red light camera enforcement funds. The City Council has approved a resolution budgeting $1.5 million of what the city has collected from photo red light enforcement for new software.
1. Legal feud
William Waybourn says he might have to sell his popular Front Porch restaurant in The Plains due to the substantial legal costs he continues to bear defending his business against allegations by his neighbors.
InsideOut
Circus Vazquez returns to Potomac Mills mall with a new cast and a new, air-conditioned tent. Performances will run from Aug. 4. to Aug. 21. Click here for details. Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.