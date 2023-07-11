Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Data centers delayed?
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is poised to consider a resolution today calling for the delay of major land-use decisions, including the contentious PW Digital Gateway data center plan, until a new board is sworn in next year.
4. Governor talks mental health help
There’s another pandemic facing young people. That was the message from faith leaders, health officials and Gov. Glenn Youngkin at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Triangle Sunday, as they gathered to discuss potential solutions to troubling behavioral health trends.
3. Sunny and hot
2. Guilty plea
A Dale City man has pleaded guilty to DUI involuntary manslaughter in last year's deaths of a Lake Ridge man and his dog who were struck while walking on Old Bridge Road.
1. Metrocar bar
Metrobar will open the sliding doors this week on a new railcar bar and allow patrons aboard after years of anticipation. Located in Northeast D.C., railcar 5058 won’t be heading to a specific destination, but will begin serving beer, wine and spirits from local vendors this Wednesday, WTOP News reports.
InsideOut
It’s time for the Fauquier County Fair starting this Wednesday, July 12, through Saturday, July 15 at the Warrenton Fairgrounds, 6209 Old Auburn Road in Warrenton. Farm exhibits. Rodeo nights. Live music and more await you at this beloved annual (and free) event. Visit fauquierfair.com for details.
