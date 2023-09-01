Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. School contract negotiations
Time is running out for Prince William County Public Schools to reach a contract agreement with its new employees union, and negotiators from the Prince William Education Association say the school division isn’t showing enough urgency.
4. To the Bears
The Chicago Bears announced Wednesday the team had signed Stonewall Jackson graduate Greg Stroman to its practice squad.
3. Sunny Friday
Today will be mostly sunny with highs near 81 degrees Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Rabid raccoon
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District on Thursday issued a notice about a raccoon testing positive for rabies found near the intersection of Grays Mill Road and Wilshire Drive in Warrenton.
1. Deadly crash
A 23-year-old Woodbridge man was killed and another driver injured in another deadly crash involving speeding, this one in Dale City.
InsideOut
The fall festival at Cox Farms in Centreville is back starting Sept. 16 with slides, hayrides, music, farm demonstrations, swings and food. And the farm’s popular “Fields of Fear” runs every Friday and Saturday night from Sept. 22 to Nov. 4 from 7:30-11 p.m. Click here for details.
Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
