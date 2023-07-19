Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Deadly crash
A teenager was killed and four other people are in the hospital after a crash last night in Burke.
4. Bipartisan effort
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner headlined a semiconductor conference in Fairfax County yesterday to convince global industry leaders to bring more microchip manufacturers to Virginia, a state they say offers lucrative incentives.
3. Sun and clouds
Sunshine and clouds will mix today with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs will reach 85 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Ramp closure
Heads up! The ramp from Telegraph Road to southbound Fairfax County Parkway will be closed from 10 a.m. this Thursday to 5 a.m. Monday, July 31 for stormwater pipe repairs.
1. Weapons detector proposal
Weapons detection screeners could be coming to some Fairfax County schools as part of a pilot program that may be paid for with unused funding from fiscal year 2023.
InsideOut
Stafford Regional Airport is hosting Wings and Wheels Aug. 5-6 with classics cars and rides in old warbirds. Click here for the details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.