Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Disaster training review
Marine Corps Base Quantico and Prince William County held an after-action review centered on the full-scale training exercise conducted on base in May, and it showed where emergency protocols can be improved.
4. Electrical woes
Manassas city officials are hoping a second-hand transformer will fix its recent electrical woes -- at least for now.
3. Hazy day
Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to widespread haze this afternoon with highs near 85 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Solar initiative
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors has allocated $1.2 million from the county’s year-end savings fund to help cut the cost of residential solar installations.
1. Top hospital
Inova Health System's Fairfax Hospital has been named the top hospital in the Washington region and the state of Virginia for the third consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report.
InsideOut
Open Space Arts at Potomac Town Center in Stonebridge is currently showcasing art that honors service members and first responders. Click here for details.
Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.