5. Explicit books named
Fauquier County high schools have released their initial lists of books deemed to contain sexually explicit content, and the roundup includes popular titles like “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Looking for Alaska” and “A Thousand Splendid Suns.”
4. Transgender policies
Two Virginia school systems have different responses to new transgender policies laid out by the state’s education department.
3. Pleasant day
It will be a pleasant Wednesday with sunny skies and highs near 85 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Crab season extension?
Virginia’s Crab Management Advisory Committee recommended earlier this month that regulators consider extending Virginia’s fall crabbing season and loosening catch limits, allowing crabbers to catch more of the crustaceans.
1. Woodbridge murder arrests
Two men have been arrested in connection with Saturday's shooting death of a 17-year-old boy outside a community pool in Woodbridge.
InsideOut
Circus Vazquez continues at Potomac Mills mall through Aug. 21. Click here for details.
