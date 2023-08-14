Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Tesla crash investigation
Federal officials are investigating whether Tesla's self-driving feature contributed to the crash that killed a well-known Warrenton businessman last month.
4. Teen shot and killed
A 17-year-old boy died Saturday after he was shot while sitting in a car outside a community pool in a neighborhood off Minnieville Road near Dale City.
3. Afternoon thunderstorms
Hot and humid air paired with an approaching warm front will result in thunderstorms later today and some may be severe. Highs will reach about 91 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Famous lobster rolls and more
Three restaurants, including the largest location yet of Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, have announced plans to locate in the West Falls mixed-use development in Falls Church.
1. Data center donation
A Northern Virginia data center giant last week donated $20,000 to help the Greater Manassas Baseball League team afford a several-day trip to Missouri to compete next week in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series.
InsideOut
Over age 50? Here's a chance to test your skills in events ranging from croquet to crosswords. Registration is open for the 2023 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics through Aug. 24. Events begin Saturday Sept. 9, and continue until Sunday, Sept. 24. Click here for details.
