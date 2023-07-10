Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Baseball draft
Madison High School graduate Bryce Eldridge was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the 16th pick of the first round in the Major League Baseball draft on Sunday.
4. Reward for info
After nine sausages embedded with fishhooks were found in an area frequented by dogs and other animals, the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria has announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
3. Heating up
The work week will start out a bit less humid than recent days, but a shower or two can't be ruled out, the National Weather Service says. Temperatures and humidity increase through midweek. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Deadly hit-and-run
A 33-year-old man faces drunken driving charges in a fatal hit-and-run early Saturday that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Bailey's Crossroads.
1. Dog poop in the park
There are many safety precautions and rules that national park visitors must follow, but officials at Shenandoah National Park want to emphasize one rule that often gets overlooked — brochure boxes and tree branches are not there for visitors to place plastic bags of dog poop.
InsideOut
Polo in the Park continues at Leesburg's Morven Park every Saturday night in July. Multiple picnic and tailgate options are available per night or for the season. Get details and tickets at InsideNoVaTix.com.
Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.