5. Foster Parents of the Year
When Woodbridge residents Kristy and Carly McDowell were named Prince William County Foster Parents of the Year by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, they stood out for their understanding of the Department of Social Services’ vision.
4. AP African American Studies
After more than six months of review by the state’s education department, Virginia students will now be able to take the College Board’s Advanced Placement course covering African American studies.
3. Showers moving out
After a chance of showers this morning, the day will become mostly sunny with highs near 78 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Low inventory
Year-over-year real estate comparisons in Northern Virginia continued to improve in August, but inventory remains tight, according to the latest data from the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors.
1. Man charged in neighbor's death
A 25-year-old Woodbridge man is jailed on murder charges in the Saturday evening shooting death of his neighbor in the Summerland Heights apartment complex.
InsideOut
The Occoquan Fall Arts and Crafts Show returns Sept. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A popular town event for more than 50 years, the fall craft show this year features more than 250 artisans, a beer and wine garden and an Imagination Alley for the kids. Admission is free, but there is a small fee for a shuttle ride to town. More information: occoquanfestivals.com
