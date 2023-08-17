Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. The FredEx Lanes open tonight
Today's the day. The 10-mile 95 Express Lanes extension through Stafford County, known as the FredEx Lanes, are scheduled to open Thursday night. Gov. Glenn Youngkin joined local and state officials Wednesday to cut the ribbon on the $670 million gridlock-relief project.
4. Deadly crash
Police say a 58-year-old Dumfries man died Wednesday morning after he lost control of his car, veered across a lawn and eventually landed in a creek bed in Triangle.
3. Warm and sunny
It will be a mostly sunny Thursday with highs near 89 degrees. Click here for a detailed forecast by ZIP code.
2. Digital gateway vote coming
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is planning to take up two rezoning requests related to the contentious PW Digital Gateway data center project before the year’s end.
1. Explicit books
Fauquier County high schools have released their initial lists of books deemed to contain sexually explicit content, and the roundup includes popular titles like “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Looking for Alaska” and “A Thousand Splendid Suns.”
InsideOut
Over age 50? Here's a chance to test your skills in events ranging from croquet to crosswords. Registration is open for the 2023 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics through Aug. 24. Events begin Saturday Sept. 9, and continue until Sunday, Sept. 24. Click here for details.
Have a community event you’d like to promote? Add it to our calendar here.
